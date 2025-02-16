Desperate Journey: Daljit Singh's Trek from Punjab to US and Back in Chains
Daljit Singh's harrowing journey from Punjab to the US reveals the grim reality of illegal immigration via the 'donkey route.' Singh, desperate for a better future, was tricked by agents, endured hardships, and was eventually deported. He now urges others to avoid such perilous paths.
- Country:
- India
Daljit Singh, a native from Punjab, embarked on a hazardous journey to the United States in pursuit of a brighter future for his family. However, he was met with a disappointing and perilous experience, culminating in his deportation back to India in chains.
Singh, along with 115 other illegal Indian immigrants, was brought back on a US military aircraft to Amritsar. His ordeal began with promises from a village man and an agent, who lured him with assurances of legal entry to the US for a hefty fee, which led to Singh relinquishing parts of his land.
His story underscores the dangers of the 'donkey route,' an illegal passage fraught with hardships from India to the US. Singh now advocates against these treacherous methods and calls upon the government to take action against deceitful agents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guantanamo Bay Expansion: Controversial Detention Plans Unveiled
SC asks Assam govt if it waiting for some 'mahurat', directs it to start deportation of 63 persons kept in detention centre within 2 weeks.
SC slams Assam govt for not deporting persons declared as foreigners and keeping them in detention centres indefinitely.
Venezuela's Unjust Detention: Six Americans Still Held
Turmoil in Kashmir: PDP Leader Questions Government Silence Over Youth Detentions