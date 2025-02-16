Desperate Journey: Daljit Singh's Trek from Punjab to US and Back in Chains

Daljit Singh, a native from Punjab, embarked on a hazardous journey to the United States in pursuit of a brighter future for his family. However, he was met with a disappointing and perilous experience, culminating in his deportation back to India in chains.

Singh, along with 115 other illegal Indian immigrants, was brought back on a US military aircraft to Amritsar. His ordeal began with promises from a village man and an agent, who lured him with assurances of legal entry to the US for a hefty fee, which led to Singh relinquishing parts of his land.

His story underscores the dangers of the 'donkey route,' an illegal passage fraught with hardships from India to the US. Singh now advocates against these treacherous methods and calls upon the government to take action against deceitful agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)