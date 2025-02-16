Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing in Villach: Radicalized Suspect Identified

A 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker perpetrated a stabbing attack in Villach, Austria, resulting in the death of a teenage boy and injuring five others. The suspect, influenced by online Islamist propaganda, was linked to the Islamic State, according to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Villach | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:19 IST
A stabbing attack shocked the town of Villach, Austria, when a teenage boy lost his life and five others sustained injuries. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner revealed the perpetrator as a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker.

At a press conference, Minister Karner indicated that the suspect had been radicalized through online Islamist channels. The connection between the attacker and the Islamic State was established, underscoring the dangers of extremist propaganda.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into this horrific event, aiming to shed more light on the motives and prevent further radicalization incidents.

