Cattle Trader Attacked by Suspected Vigilantes in Maharashtra
A cattle trader in Maharashtra's Jalna district reported being attacked by four suspected cow vigilantes. Accused of transporting cattle for slaughter, the trader was allegedly assaulted by individuals linked to the Bajrang Dal. Police have registered a case but have not yet made any arrests.
- Country:
- India
In an alarming incident from Maharashtra's Jalna district, a cattle trader has alleged that he was assaulted by four individuals who suspected him of transporting cattle for slaughter, police sources revealed on Sunday.
The attack reportedly occurred as the trader, identified as Janbaaz Qureshi, was returning from a market in Deulgaon Raja town. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the assailants, allegedly linked to the Bajrang Dal, intercepted Qureshi and accused him of illegal cattle transport, proceeding to physically assault him.
The incident led the police to promptly register a case against the unidentified assailants. However, authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with the case, as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Russian Drone Assault
Crystal Palace Thwarts Toothless United Assault as Rashford Eyes Aston Villa Move
Alleged Abduction and Assault in Bengal Sparks Political Outcry
Tragic Assault in West Bengal Sparks Outcry
Tensions Escalate: Ukraine's Drone Assaults Ignite Fires in Russian Energy Facilities