Cattle Trader Attacked by Suspected Vigilantes in Maharashtra

In an alarming incident from Maharashtra's Jalna district, a cattle trader has alleged that he was assaulted by four individuals who suspected him of transporting cattle for slaughter, police sources revealed on Sunday.

The attack reportedly occurred as the trader, identified as Janbaaz Qureshi, was returning from a market in Deulgaon Raja town. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the assailants, allegedly linked to the Bajrang Dal, intercepted Qureshi and accused him of illegal cattle transport, proceeding to physically assault him.

The incident led the police to promptly register a case against the unidentified assailants. However, authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with the case, as investigations continue.

