U.S. Seeks European Support for Ukraine Peace Efforts

The United States has reached out to its European allies to explore potential involvement in Ukraine security arrangements, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The six-point diplomatic move outlines possible collaboration with European nations willing to contribute to security guarantees, including troop deployment in Ukraine.

In a move that surprised European counterparts, former President Trump recently initiated direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for immediate peace negotiations without consulting European allies or Ukraine. Correspondingly, the U.S. inquired what European countries would require from Washington to participate in such security initiatives.

European governments, particularly those of Britain and Germany, remain in discussions about a collective response to the U.S. request. They are also evaluating potential troop deployments and additional sanctions on Russia in case of aggression. Meanwhile, leaders prepare for an emergency summit in Paris to advance these dialogues.

