Ceasefire Violations in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday in the southern Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of three Palestinian police officers. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry described the attack as a violation of the ceasefire that had been in place since January 19.

Following the airstrike, Palestinian officials accused Israel of also breaching truce terms by obstructing the entry of essential equipment and medical patient movements in and out of Gaza, further aggravating the humanitarian situation. The targeted police officers were reportedly assisting in facilitating aid delivery.

In response, the Israeli military stated that the airstrike targeted armed individuals approaching Israeli forces, emphasizing the importance of civilian adherence to military instructions. Meanwhile, Gazan authorities criticized Israel for hindering humanitarian aid, urging international mediators to intervene and ensure commitments are met.

