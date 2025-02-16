Mass Deportation Sparks Call for Change in Punjab
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses the issue of illegal migration following mass deportations from the US. Highlighting the socio-economic potential within Punjab, Mann urges youth to contribute locally rather than pursuing uncertain prospects abroad. Initiatives for creating local government jobs aim to encourage this shift.
The recent mass deportation of Indians from the United States has triggered a significant response from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. During a public address, Mann emphasized the importance of shunning illegal migration and focusing on the state's socio-economic potential.
Two US military planes have already touched down in Amritsar this month, deporting Indian nationals under the crackdown on illegal migration. Families of the deportees, who often took substantial loans to fund their journeys, are now demanding strict measures against unscrupulous travel agents.
Mann highlighted his government's achievements, noting that more than 50,000 government jobs have been secured for the youth based on merit. Mann's call for retaining local talent, despite illegal migration trends, challenges older migration patterns and aims for sustainable growth within Punjab.
