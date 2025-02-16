Left Menu

Debate Sparks over 'Love Jihad' Legislation in Maharashtra

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized Maharashtra's proposed 'love jihad' law, arguing it conflates interfaith unions with forced conversions. He emphasized the need to maintain social harmony and suggested that measures should target fraudulent matrimonial practices. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insisted on addressing deceptive marital alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirdi | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:39 IST
Debate Sparks over 'Love Jihad' Legislation in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has strongly opposed Maharashtra's proposed law targeting 'love jihad,' which is alleged to be a conspiracy involving Muslim men converting Hindu women through marriage.

Maharashtra's government has formed a committee led by the Director General of Police to address complaints related to 'love jihad' and consider legislation by analyzing other states' laws. Athawale stressed that interfaith marriages should not be labeled as 'love jihad' and appealed for measures to uphold social and religious harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi views all citizens equally, according to Athawale, who also remarked on the necessity of addressing fraudulent matrimonial practices without harming genuine interfaith unions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed this sentiment, while discourse over local body elections persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025