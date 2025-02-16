Debate Sparks over 'Love Jihad' Legislation in Maharashtra

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has strongly opposed Maharashtra's proposed law targeting 'love jihad,' which is alleged to be a conspiracy involving Muslim men converting Hindu women through marriage.

Maharashtra's government has formed a committee led by the Director General of Police to address complaints related to 'love jihad' and consider legislation by analyzing other states' laws. Athawale stressed that interfaith marriages should not be labeled as 'love jihad' and appealed for measures to uphold social and religious harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi views all citizens equally, according to Athawale, who also remarked on the necessity of addressing fraudulent matrimonial practices without harming genuine interfaith unions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed this sentiment, while discourse over local body elections persists.

