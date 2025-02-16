Debate Sparks over 'Love Jihad' Legislation in Maharashtra
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized Maharashtra's proposed 'love jihad' law, arguing it conflates interfaith unions with forced conversions. He emphasized the need to maintain social harmony and suggested that measures should target fraudulent matrimonial practices. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insisted on addressing deceptive marital alliances.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has strongly opposed Maharashtra's proposed law targeting 'love jihad,' which is alleged to be a conspiracy involving Muslim men converting Hindu women through marriage.
Maharashtra's government has formed a committee led by the Director General of Police to address complaints related to 'love jihad' and consider legislation by analyzing other states' laws. Athawale stressed that interfaith marriages should not be labeled as 'love jihad' and appealed for measures to uphold social and religious harmony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi views all citizens equally, according to Athawale, who also remarked on the necessity of addressing fraudulent matrimonial practices without harming genuine interfaith unions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed this sentiment, while discourse over local body elections persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Bold Move: Anti-Conversion Bill Introduced
Industrialist Anil Ambani meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion
Five Arrested in Alleged Forced Conversion Case
AIIMS to Revolutionize Biomedical Waste Management with Automated Conversion Rig