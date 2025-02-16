Gujarat Local Body Elections: A Historic First with OBC Reservation

Gujarat's latest round of local body elections concluded without major incidents, paving the way for the future of over 5,084 candidates locked in Electronic Voting Machines. This election stands out as the first time a 27% reservation was reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), aligning with the state's recent legislative changes.

Turnout figures are yet to be consolidated officially, but the Junagadh municipal corporation reported a 44.32% provisional turnout, while Botad municipality posted 31%. The voting landscape was largely peaceful save for isolated incidents, such as an EVM malfunction disrupting proceedings briefly in Patan district.

In a sign of eager civic engagement, centenarian voters made their voices heard. Notable figures like Rajesh Chudasama and Jashubhai Rathva joined regular citizens at the polls. While the BJP prepares for victories in key municipalities due to uncontested seats, the Congress alleges coercion in candidate withdrawals—a claim the BJP denies outright.

(With inputs from agencies.)