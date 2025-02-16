Left Menu

Gujarat Local Body Elections: A Historic First with OBC Reservation

Gujarat recently concluded peaceful elections for various local bodies with EVMs sealing the fate of 5,084 candidates. This election marks the first time a 27% OBC reservation was implemented. Despite some EVM malfunctions, voter turnout was notable with memorable participation from centenarians and bridegrooms. The BJP anticipates significant wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:39 IST
Gujarat Local Body Elections: A Historic First with OBC Reservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's latest round of local body elections concluded without major incidents, paving the way for the future of over 5,084 candidates locked in Electronic Voting Machines. This election stands out as the first time a 27% reservation was reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), aligning with the state's recent legislative changes.

Turnout figures are yet to be consolidated officially, but the Junagadh municipal corporation reported a 44.32% provisional turnout, while Botad municipality posted 31%. The voting landscape was largely peaceful save for isolated incidents, such as an EVM malfunction disrupting proceedings briefly in Patan district.

In a sign of eager civic engagement, centenarian voters made their voices heard. Notable figures like Rajesh Chudasama and Jashubhai Rathva joined regular citizens at the polls. While the BJP prepares for victories in key municipalities due to uncontested seats, the Congress alleges coercion in candidate withdrawals—a claim the BJP denies outright.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025