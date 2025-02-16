Rwanda-backed Rebels Occupy Major City in Eastern Congo Amidst Tensions
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have occupied Bukavu, a major city in eastern Congo, prompting fears of regional conflict escalation. The situation stems from a historical ethnic conflict and has forced more than 6 million people to flee. Congo's government is struggling to assert control amidst pressure for dialogue.
On Sunday, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels declared their occupation of Bukavu, a second significant city in Congo's mineral-rich east. This follows their recent capture of Goma, an expansion that faces little resistance from government forces.
The rebels' move has prompted heightened fears of escalating regional conflict, fueled by historical ethnic tensions and the involvement of various armed groups vying for control of Congo's valuable mineral resources. With Rwanda's military backing and local support, M23's occupation has displaced millions, constituting one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.
Despite international calls for a ceasefire and dialogue, Congo's government, though asserting control, remains challenged in its efforts to restore order without retaliatory support from neighboring countries. Meanwhile, the UN and the African Union have expressed concerns over the potential wider regional implications.
