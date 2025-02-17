Left Menu

U.S. Diplomacy: Ukraine's Role in Negotiating Peace with Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the involvement of Ukraine and Europe in any serious peace negotiations with Russia. Secretary Rubio downplayed European fears of exclusion, stressing Ukraine's inclusion in meaningful talks. The discussions coincide with U.S. attempts to secure Ukraine's resource wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 02:16 IST
Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Sunday that Ukraine and European allies would be key players in any genuine peace negotiations aimed at resolving Moscow's conflict. As U.S. talks with Russia approach, Rubio indicated that the dialogue would assess Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.

Despite European concerns about being sidelined in the pre-discussions between the U.S. and Russia scheduled in Saudi Arabia, Rubio assured that a comprehensive negotiation process would involve the Ukrainians and other Europeans. Earlier reports revealed a U.S. inquiry into European military support for potential peacekeeping operations.

President Trump's recent conversation with Putin touched on achieving enduring peace, with U.S. officials readying for Saudi Arabia travel to advance such discussions. Amid these plans, debates persist about Ukraine's richness being open to U.S. initiatives, with European leaders, including French President Macron, actively seeking roles in the peace dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

