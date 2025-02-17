Left Menu

Escalating Eastern Offensive: Russia Intensifies Ukraine Assaults

Russia has intensified its attacks in eastern Ukraine, with major strikes near Pokrovsk. Despite heavy fighting, Ukrainian forces have made modest gains, reclaiming Pishchane. NATO expects a stronger Russian offensive, while the U.S. and European leaders plan strategies as talks to end the war approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 04:53 IST
Escalating Eastern Offensive: Russia Intensifies Ukraine Assaults
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian military forces have sharply escalated their offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, according to Kyiv's military reports on Sunday. This increase in aggressions comes as a NATO official foresees Moscow stepping up both the pace and scale of assaults with peace talks on the horizon.

Major Russian attacks have been centered around the strategic logistics hub of Pokrovsk, with the Ukrainian military noting a significant upsurge in combat engagements over a 24-hour span, reaching 261 incidences on Saturday. This marks the highest count documented this year, doubling the previous daily averages. The Russian capture of Berezivka village has further highlighted their gains in the region.

Despite these incursions, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed the village of Pishchane and maintained gains in the east. However, Russia's continued advancement threatens crucial supply lines. As diplomatic discussions unfold, including U.S. and Russian talks, Ukraine remains cautious of direct negotiations, seeking comprehensive strategies with U.S. and European allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025