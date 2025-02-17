Escalating Eastern Offensive: Russia Intensifies Ukraine Assaults

Russian military forces have sharply escalated their offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, according to Kyiv's military reports on Sunday. This increase in aggressions comes as a NATO official foresees Moscow stepping up both the pace and scale of assaults with peace talks on the horizon.

Major Russian attacks have been centered around the strategic logistics hub of Pokrovsk, with the Ukrainian military noting a significant upsurge in combat engagements over a 24-hour span, reaching 261 incidences on Saturday. This marks the highest count documented this year, doubling the previous daily averages. The Russian capture of Berezivka village has further highlighted their gains in the region.

Despite these incursions, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed the village of Pishchane and maintained gains in the east. However, Russia's continued advancement threatens crucial supply lines. As diplomatic discussions unfold, including U.S. and Russian talks, Ukraine remains cautious of direct negotiations, seeking comprehensive strategies with U.S. and European allies.

