Ukraine's Drone Strike Rattles Russia's Krasnodar
A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Krasnodar region injured one individual and damaged at least a dozen houses, according to local authorities. The governor described the incident as 'massive' without offering additional details about the assault.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 05:36 IST
A Ukrainian drone assault has targeted Russia's Krasnodar region, leading to injuries and significant property damage, local officials have confirmed.
Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the region, informed the public about the attack through the Telegram messaging app, terming it 'massive' but refraining from disclosing further specifics.
The attack disrupted life in the southern Russian locale, as at least 12 houses suffered damage amidst the chaos. Details about the motivations behind the assault or its implications remain unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five persons killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Gujarat's Dang district: Police.
Luxury Car Mishap at Mumbai Airport Leaves Five Injured
Tragic End for Chhota Bheem: Heart Failure Claims Injured Tiger's Life
Terror Strikes in Kulgam: Couple Injured
Ex-serviceman, wife injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Kulgam district: Officials.