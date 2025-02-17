Nuclear Shakeup: Trump Administration's Firing Reversal at NNSA

The Trump administration has reversed its abrupt firing of hundreds of employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration, causing confusion and raising security concerns. Up to 350 employees were initially laid off without prior notice, as part of DOGE's sweeping personnel cuts.

The layoffs hit the Pantex Plant in Texas hard, responsible for reassembling warheads. These firings were partially rescinded after criticism from officials, including NNSA senior staffer Rob Plonski, who warned of the implications for national security.

Despite statements from the Department of Energy downplaying the scale, experts like Edwin Lyman of the Union of Concerned Scientists emphasize the risks and instability this could introduce globally. Key sites at risk include the Savannah River National Laboratory and Hanford Nuclear Site.

