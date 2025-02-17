Europe's Diplomatic Challenge: Navigating the New Ukraine Peace Talks

In the wake of accelerated diplomatic efforts concerning Ukraine, a French presidency official highlighted the need for Europe to enhance its response. This follows unexpectedly announced peace talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The exclusion of Europe from initial discussions has sparked calls for a more coordinated contribution from European nations to ensure Ukraine's security. NATO members received a U.S. questionnaire seeking input on their needs from Washington.

Amidst unease over select leaders’ participation, upcoming meetings aim to streamline future deliberations in Brussels and within NATO to address the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)