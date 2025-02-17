Ex-PM Jugnauth Released on Bail Amid Mauritius Money Laundering Scandal

A former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, has been released on bail following his arrest on allegations of money laundering. According to reports, Jugnauth was detained by authorities after the Financial Crimes Commission executed a search at his residence, leading to the discovery and seizure of approximately 114 million Mauritius rupees ($2.5 million).

Magistrate Rishan Chineah, presiding over the bail and remand court in Port Louis, emphasized that Jugnauth must not interfere with any witnesses involved in the investigation. He was also restricted from discussing case details with anyone other than legal authorities and was ordered to appear for the completion of bail formalities.

Raouf Gulbul, Jugnauth's defense lawyer, stated that his client has denied all charges made against him. This development occurs as the new Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, demands a thorough audit of public finances, questioning previous governmental economic data accuracy.

