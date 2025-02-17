Left Menu

Ex-PM Jugnauth Released on Bail Amid Mauritius Money Laundering Scandal

Former Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius has been released on bail after being arrested on money laundering charges. He was arrested following a raid that uncovered 114 million Mauritius rupees. Jugnauth denies the charges and is prohibited from contacting witnesses. The case highlights financial scrutiny in Mauritius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:14 IST
Ex-PM Jugnauth Released on Bail Amid Mauritius Money Laundering Scandal
Pravind Jugnauth

A former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, has been released on bail following his arrest on allegations of money laundering. According to reports, Jugnauth was detained by authorities after the Financial Crimes Commission executed a search at his residence, leading to the discovery and seizure of approximately 114 million Mauritius rupees ($2.5 million).

Magistrate Rishan Chineah, presiding over the bail and remand court in Port Louis, emphasized that Jugnauth must not interfere with any witnesses involved in the investigation. He was also restricted from discussing case details with anyone other than legal authorities and was ordered to appear for the completion of bail formalities.

Raouf Gulbul, Jugnauth's defense lawyer, stated that his client has denied all charges made against him. This development occurs as the new Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, demands a thorough audit of public finances, questioning previous governmental economic data accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025