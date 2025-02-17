Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Global Powers Patrol Waters

The Taiwan Strait does not belong to China, Taiwan's defense ministry asserted, warning that any attempts to escalate tensions threaten global security. This statement follows China's criticism of Canada for navigating a warship through the sensitive waterway.

The U.S. Navy and allied nations, including Canada, regularly sail through the strait as they consider it an international waterway. China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, claims sovereignty over the strategic passage. The recent transit by the first U.S. Navy ships since the start of the Trump administration prompted backlash from China.

The defense ministry of Taiwan emphasized that freedom of navigation from friendly countries underscores the strait's international legal status. The ministry condemned Chinese patrols as an attempt to manipulate the situation and reiterated that peace in the strait is a global concern.

