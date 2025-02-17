Left Menu

China and Cook Islands Forge Strategic Partnership

China and the Cook Islands have signed an action plan establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership. This agreement, announced by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, focuses on bilateral cooperation and explicitly excludes the influence of third parties. Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Mark Brown met in Harbin for this initiative.

China and the Cook Islands have formalized a new era of cooperation by signing an action plan to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership. Announced by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday, this agreement is part of a broader set of signed documents.

The initiative is characterized by its focus on bilateral collaboration, emphasizing that it is not intended to counter or involve any third-party influence. The spokesperson underlined that the cooperation stands independent of external disruptions.

This significant diplomatic move was highlighted by a meeting between China's Premier Li Qiang and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in Harbin, marking a strengthened bond between the two nations.

