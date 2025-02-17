China and Cook Islands Forge Strategic Partnership

China and the Cook Islands have formalized a new era of cooperation by signing an action plan to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership. Announced by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday, this agreement is part of a broader set of signed documents.

The initiative is characterized by its focus on bilateral collaboration, emphasizing that it is not intended to counter or involve any third-party influence. The spokesperson underlined that the cooperation stands independent of external disruptions.

This significant diplomatic move was highlighted by a meeting between China's Premier Li Qiang and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in Harbin, marking a strengthened bond between the two nations.

