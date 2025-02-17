U.S. Policy Shift on Taiwan Sparks Chinese Backlash

In a notable policy update, the U.S. State Department has removed a critical statement about its stance on Taiwan's independence from its website.

This action, which the Taiwanese government hailed as supportive, signifies a shift that has sparked strong reactions from China's foreign ministry.

Chinese officials have accused the United States of regressing in its approach to Taiwan-related matters. The removal of the statement is seen as a departure from a previously more ambiguous stance, prompting scrutiny over the direction of U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)