U.S. Policy Shift on Taiwan Sparks Chinese Backlash

The U.S. State Department recently updated its website, removing a statement about not supporting Taiwan's independence. This change drew criticism from China's foreign ministry, indicating a regression in the U.S.'s position on Taiwan-related issues. Meanwhile, Taiwan's government praised the update as supportive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:08 IST
In a notable policy update, the U.S. State Department has removed a critical statement about its stance on Taiwan's independence from its website.

This action, which the Taiwanese government hailed as supportive, signifies a shift that has sparked strong reactions from China's foreign ministry.

Chinese officials have accused the United States of regressing in its approach to Taiwan-related matters. The removal of the statement is seen as a departure from a previously more ambiguous stance, prompting scrutiny over the direction of U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

