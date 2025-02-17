Left Menu

European Defense Stocks Surge Amid Ukraine Summit Calls

European shares experienced a rise, particularly in defense stocks, following calls for an emergency summit on the Ukraine conflict. This surge was driven by increased U.S. military spending calls. Notably, BAE Systems, Hensoldt, Renk, and Rheinmetall saw significant stock gains. Upcoming political events and economic data releases in Europe also influenced market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:12 IST
European Defense Stocks Surge Amid Ukraine Summit Calls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets saw a notable rise on Monday, led by gains in defense-related stocks. This uptick followed calls from top political leaders for an urgent summit to address the ongoing Ukraine war. The growing pressure from the U.S. to ramp up military spending has significantly influenced these developments.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index observed a 0.2% increase as of 0815 GMT, marking its longest streak of weekly gains since March 2024 as of last Friday. Europe's aerospace and defense sectors soared, with a 2.5% increase in their index.

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to host a summit focused on the Ukraine situation, highlighting the divergence in opinions regarding Europe's role in peace talks. In market movements, Britain's BAE Systems saw a 5.1% rise, while Hensoldt and Renk experienced gains of 7.1% and 11.2%, respectively. Moreover, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall's shares surged by 10.7%, though U.S. markets remained closed for Presidents Day. This week anticipates key economic data releases and a crucial German national election set for February 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025