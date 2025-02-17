TMC Demands Clarification on Indian Deportees Issue

In a bold demand, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has called upon External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to set the record straight on whether the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants was discussed with President Donald Trump during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US.

Gokhale's plea comes amid reports of continued deportations of Indians from the US under reportedly harsh conditions. He speculates that either Prime Minister Modi did not voice concerns about their alleged inhumane treatment or he was dismissed by President Trump during their meeting.

This issue has escalated since three US military aircraft, carrying a total of over 300 deportees, landed in India. Gokhale's remarks intensified the spotlight on Prime Minister Modi, questioning if his global influence is failing or if he underestimated Trump's commitment as an ally. The call for clarification remains high, leaving the nation awaiting a response from S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)