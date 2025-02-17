Supreme Court Sets April Hearing for 1991 Places of Worship Act Petitions

The Supreme Court of India has scheduled a hearing for April to address the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. A three-judge bench will consider pending petitions challenging the act, which mandates maintaining the religious character of places as of August 15, 1947, with the Ayodhya dispute being exempt.

The court has dismissed recent fresh pleas that have yet to be issued notices and has granted liberty to petitioners, including Samajwadi Party leader Iqra Choudhary, to file interventions citing new legal grounds in pending petitions. The Chief Justice expressed concerns over the wave of new petitions, noting that too many could complicate proceedings.

The 1991 Act has faced challenges from Hindu parties demanding surveys to determine the original religious character of certain mosques, citing grounds of pre-invasion temples. Meanwhile, Muslim groups appeal for strict implementation to maintain communal harmony. The Supreme Court's upcoming April decision may significantly impact these longstanding religious site disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)