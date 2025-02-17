SEBI Introduces Transparent Pathway for Regulation Amendments

Market regulator Sebi has introduced a comprehensive framework to enhance transparency in its regulatory processes. By mandating public consultation, the move aligns policy formation with stakeholder engagement.

According to the new guidelines, changes will be accessible on Sebi's website, inviting public feedback with clear timelines. A 21-day minimum period is provided for comments.

Sebi holds discretion to bypass or expedite the public consultation for investor interests. Rejected comments and their rationale will be published, ensuring a clear record of responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)