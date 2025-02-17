Left Menu

SEBI Introduces Transparent Pathway for Regulation Amendments

Sebi, the securities market regulator, introduces new procedures for making amendments, mandating public consultation. The change aims to enhance transparency, requiring policy proposals, regulatory intent, and public comment processes, with a minimum 21-day comment period. Sebi reserves the right to bypass public consultation when deemed necessary for investors' interest.

Market regulator Sebi has introduced a comprehensive framework to enhance transparency in its regulatory processes. By mandating public consultation, the move aligns policy formation with stakeholder engagement.

According to the new guidelines, changes will be accessible on Sebi's website, inviting public feedback with clear timelines. A 21-day minimum period is provided for comments.

Sebi holds discretion to bypass or expedite the public consultation for investor interests. Rejected comments and their rationale will be published, ensuring a clear record of responses.

