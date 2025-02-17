Delhi Court Grants Businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy Right to Travel Abroad Amidst Legal Proceedings

In a significant judicial decision, a Delhi court has approved the overseas travel of businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy, despite his involvement as an accused-turned-approver in a high-profile money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja underscored the constitutional guarantee of the right to travel, even for accused individuals.

Reddy, who is also under investigation in a corruption case by the CBI, has been allowed to travel to Dubai for business purposes between February 19 and 26. The court noted the lack of evidence from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate of any non-cooperation on his part, justifying the decision to allow his travel.

While opposition from the CBI highlighted potential flight risks, the court imposed strict conditions on Reddy, including restrictions on property dealings and a mandate not to renounce Indian citizenship, to safeguard against any attempts to flee during ongoing proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)