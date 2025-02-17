Left Menu

Kerala Cop Suspended for Impersonation and Robbery

A Kerala police officer, Shaheer Babu, has been suspended following his arrest by Karnataka police for allegedly impersonating an Enforcement Directorate official and robbing a businessman. The incident involved posing as an officer, using a fake warrant, and stealing Rs 30 lakh. An inquiry is underway.

17-02-2025
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant sub-inspector from Kerala has been suspended after being arrested by Karnataka police on accusations of impersonating an Enforcement Directorate official to commit robbery.

Shaheer Babu, 49, who was stationed at Kodungalloor Police Station, was suspended by the Thrissur Rural Police Chief pending investigation, according to authorities. He is the alleged mastermind behind a January heist in Karnataka.

Police reports indicate that Babu, alongside three accomplices, masqueraded as an Enforcement Directorate officer to raid a businessman's residence in Mangaluru using a counterfeit warrant, subsequently making off with Rs 30 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

