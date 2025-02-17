Left Menu

Assam's Sixth Schedule Areas: A Promising Future

Assam's Sixth Schedule areas, including BTR and KAAC, are set for prosperity due to a mindset shift among locals, as highlighted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding tribal rights while addressing non-tribal concerns. Financial and political empowerment, alongside infrastructure development, are on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:26 IST
Assam's Sixth Schedule Areas: A Promising Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Sixth Schedule areas, as articulated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, are on a trajectory towards becoming the most prosperous regions in the years ahead. Sarma underscored a crucial mindset shift among locals during a groundbreaking Assembly session held in Kokrajhar, away from the state capital.

The chief minister affirmed constitutional safeguards that ensure tribal rights in these areas, emphasizing the need for leaders to alleviate fears among non-tribals about their cultural identity. The discussion, part of a 'Speaker's initiative,' revolved around the socio-economic development of these regions.

Prominent areas like the Bodoland Territorial Region and Karbi Anglong are included under the Sixth Schedule. While vast development has been welcomed here, future prosperity hinges on further financial and political empowerment, bolstered by upcoming constitutional amendments and regional investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025