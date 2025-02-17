Assam's Sixth Schedule Areas: A Promising Future

Assam's Sixth Schedule areas, as articulated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, are on a trajectory towards becoming the most prosperous regions in the years ahead. Sarma underscored a crucial mindset shift among locals during a groundbreaking Assembly session held in Kokrajhar, away from the state capital.

The chief minister affirmed constitutional safeguards that ensure tribal rights in these areas, emphasizing the need for leaders to alleviate fears among non-tribals about their cultural identity. The discussion, part of a 'Speaker's initiative,' revolved around the socio-economic development of these regions.

Prominent areas like the Bodoland Territorial Region and Karbi Anglong are included under the Sixth Schedule. While vast development has been welcomed here, future prosperity hinges on further financial and political empowerment, bolstered by upcoming constitutional amendments and regional investments.

