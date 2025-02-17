Left Menu

Jharkhand Releases 37 Life-Sentence Prisoners

The Jharkhand government decided to release 37 prisoners serving life sentences, following a review of 103 cases by the State Sentence Review Board, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The move includes measures to integrate the inmates into welfare schemes and ensure their social and economic wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Jharkhand government decided to release 37 convicts serving life sentences, after meticulously reviewing 103 such cases. The decision was announced following a meeting of the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residential office.

According to an official statement, the meeting involved discussions on the release of prisoners serving life sentences in various state jails. After comprehensive deliberations, it was agreed upon to release 37 inmates. Soren instructed officials to confirm the family background, social and economic status of these prisoners, while also emphasizing the importance of monitoring their activities.

Additionally, CM Soren stressed the necessity for the released individuals to be connected with government welfare schemes, and to secure employment opportunities to support their livelihood. Key officials including additional chief secretary Avinash Kumar, home secretary Vandana Dadel, DGP Anurag Gupta, and inspector general of prisons Sudarshan Prasad Mandal were present at the meeting.

