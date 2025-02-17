Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's 'Love Jihad' Legislation

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes Maharashtra's plan for a law against 'love jihad' and forced conversions. The government forms a committee to explore legal aspects, prompting debates over privacy and interfaith marriage. Chief Minister Fadnavis supports measures against fraudulent marriages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's new move to form a committee for examining a law against 'love jihad' and forced conversions has sparked significant debate. Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president, has openly criticized the government's focus on this issue, particularly pointing out the lack of legal definition for 'love jihad' as confirmed by the Modi administration and investigative agencies.

According to Owaisi, existing laws, such as the BNS, already penalize false promises of marriage involving hidden religious identities, and forced religious conversions are criminal acts. He argues the government's initiative is an unwarranted interference in personal choices and freedoms, warning against creating an 'Uncle Sarkar' that dictates individual lives.

Despite this criticism, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defends the initiative. He insists the government is not opposed to interfaith marriages but stresses the importance of curbing deceitful matrimonial alliances, citing previous judicial observations regarding 'love jihad'. The committee, led by the state's DGP, is tasked with examining other states' laws to recommend effective legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

