Jammu District Enhances Public Security with Mandatory CCTV Installations

Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya mandates the installation of CCTV cameras at essential establishments, including banks and educational institutions, to bolster public security. The order requires immediate compliance and comes under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), emphasizing surveillance enhancement. Non-compliance may result in legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The District Magistrate of Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, issued a directive mandating CCTV installations across key establishments such as banks, ATMs, and schools to strengthen public safety, as confirmed by an official spokesman.

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the order aims to leverage technology for improved surveillance. It applies to locations experiencing high footfall, including banks, malls, and transportation hubs.

Businesses have two weeks to comply, needing systems with specific technical specifications. Meanwhile, Samba district police registered FIRs against property owners failing tenant verification. Non-compliance will be subject to legal action outlined in Section 223 of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

