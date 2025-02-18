Diplomatic Moves: Prince Mohammed and Rubio Discuss Middle East Stability

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh. The discussions centered on regional and global developments, emphasizing efforts towards maintaining security and stability.

Rubio's visit to Saudi Arabia marks an important step in his first trip to the Middle East as the U.S.'s top diplomat. His journey began in Israel, reflecting a concentrated effort on enhancing diplomatic ties in the region.

Interestingly, while the focus was on regional security, the official Saudi statement did not touch on the anticipated U.S.-Russia meeting over the Ukraine conflict. This forthcoming meeting aims to address the ongoing war and explore pathways to restoring Russia-U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)