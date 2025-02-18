Left Menu

Netanyahu's Trial Postponed Amid Security Concerns

An Israeli court postponed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial testimony, citing security reasons. Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery. His lawyers requested reducing his courtroom appearances due to his political duties amid regional tensions. The court has yet to decide on this request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:29 IST
Netanyahu's Trial Postponed Amid Security Concerns
Netanyahu

An Israeli court has once more postponed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled courtroom testimony, citing 'security reasons'.

Netanyahu, facing charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery, is the first sitting Israeli leader to testify in a criminal trial. Despite his critical role, his courtroom appearances have been repeatedly delayed for health and state affairs in light of heightened regional tensions.

On the latest development, Netanyahu's legal team proposed limiting his testimony days to two from three per week, stressing the prime minister's obligations amid a volatile security climate. The Jerusalem District Court is yet to reach a decision on the requested adjustment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025