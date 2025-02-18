Netanyahu's Trial Postponed Amid Security Concerns

An Israeli court has once more postponed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled courtroom testimony, citing 'security reasons'.

Netanyahu, facing charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery, is the first sitting Israeli leader to testify in a criminal trial. Despite his critical role, his courtroom appearances have been repeatedly delayed for health and state affairs in light of heightened regional tensions.

On the latest development, Netanyahu's legal team proposed limiting his testimony days to two from three per week, stressing the prime minister's obligations amid a volatile security climate. The Jerusalem District Court is yet to reach a decision on the requested adjustment.

(With inputs from agencies.)