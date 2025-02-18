M23 Rebels Advance: Uneasy Calm in Congo's Bukavu
Residents of Bukavu in eastern Congo are dealing with the aftermath of looting as M23 rebels seize control. The rebel group has pledged to restore order, contrasting with its controversial support from Rwanda and hold over strategic mineral-rich territories, highlighting regional tensions and potential conflict.
Bukavu, Congo's second-largest city in the east, is grappling with chaos as looting erupted following the M23 rebels' advance into the city on Sunday, marking a notable move since their capture of Goma in January.
The takeover by the Tutsi-led M23 group has heightened the threat of regional conflict, raising concerns over a potential war. Their recent gains include Bukavu's commercial hub and a strategic airport in Kavumu, undermining Kinshasa's authority.
As Congolese and Burundian troops withdrew, looting and prison breaks ensued. M23 pledged to restore security for abandoned residents, while accusations linger over Rwanda's support for the rebels amidst Congo's accusations of mineral looting and regional tensions.
