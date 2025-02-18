Tragic Collision: Speeding Ends in Fatal Crash Near Ragihalli

Two college students tragically lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries after their car crashed into a tree on the city's outskirts near the Ragihalli forest area.

The deceased, Shahuk and Arshu, both aged 23, were residents of Kollam district in Kerala. According to police reports, the incident took place around 11.30 p.m. on Monday when the vehicle's driver lost control, leading to the fatal accident.

Authorities have registered a case of rash and negligent driving. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether alcohol played a role in the unfortunate incident.

