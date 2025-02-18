Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Speeding Ends in Fatal Crash Near Ragihalli

Two college students from Kollam district died and two others were injured after their car hit a tree near Ragihalli forest. The accident occurred late Monday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle. A case has been filed for rash driving as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two college students tragically lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries after their car crashed into a tree on the city's outskirts near the Ragihalli forest area.

The deceased, Shahuk and Arshu, both aged 23, were residents of Kollam district in Kerala. According to police reports, the incident took place around 11.30 p.m. on Monday when the vehicle's driver lost control, leading to the fatal accident.

Authorities have registered a case of rash and negligent driving. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether alcohol played a role in the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

