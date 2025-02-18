France Advocates Neutrality for Asian Partners Amid U.S.-China Rivalry

Stephen Marchisio, the newly appointed French ambassador to Singapore, has reaffirmed France and Europe's position discouraging Asian partners from choosing sides between the U.S. and China.

Addressing journalists in Singapore, Marchisio highlighted increasing pressures, particularly from the U.S., urging regional alignment. He advocated for open dialogue with all global powers.

Marchisio's remarks precede French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming keynote address at Asia's significant security meeting, where Macron will emphasize regional autonomy in defending interests amid global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)