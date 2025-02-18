France Advocates Neutrality for Asian Partners Amid U.S.-China Rivalry
Stephen Marchisio, the new French ambassador to Singapore, emphasized France and Europe's stance against forcing Asian partners to choose between the U.S. and China. Marchisio stressed dialogue with all parties, as President Macron prepares to address Asian security interests at a major conference.
Stephen Marchisio, the newly appointed French ambassador to Singapore, has reaffirmed France and Europe's position discouraging Asian partners from choosing sides between the U.S. and China.
Addressing journalists in Singapore, Marchisio highlighted increasing pressures, particularly from the U.S., urging regional alignment. He advocated for open dialogue with all global powers.
Marchisio's remarks precede French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming keynote address at Asia's significant security meeting, where Macron will emphasize regional autonomy in defending interests amid global tensions.
