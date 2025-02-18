Left Menu

Ambush Escalates Tensions: Fatal Attack in Pakistan's Kurram District

Militants ambushed security forces in Pakistan's northwest after an earlier attack on aid trucks, killing four troops. Reinforcements were sent following Monday's convoy attack in Kurram. The region, plagued by sectarian clashes between Shiite and Sunni tribes, saw looting and destruction of vehicles. No group has claimed responsibility.

In a shocking escalation of violence, militants in northwest Pakistan ambushed security forces responding to an earlier attack on aid trucks, resulting in the deaths of four troops, officials reported Tuesday.

This ambush followed an attack on a convoy in Kurram district on Monday, where a driver and security official were killed. The region, part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has been fraught with sectarian clashes, claiming over 130 lives in recent months.

Dr. Qaiser Abbas at a Parachinar hospital confirmed the arrival of four deceased security personnel from Kurram. With Sunni militants suspected, authorities are planning a large-scale operation to apprehend the attackers in this historically conflict-ridden area.

