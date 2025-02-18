Supreme Court Denies Jail Transfer for Alleged Conman
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by Sukesh Chandrasekhar to shift from Mandoli Jail to another prison. The court criticized the repeated filing of petitions without new grounds and emphasized societal safety over personal grievances, following accusations of misuse of legal processes by Chandrasekhar.
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar seeking to be transferred from Mandoli Jail in Delhi to another facility. This decision came in response to Chandrasekhar's repetitive attempts to challenge his incarceration location.
A bench composed of Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale expressed concerns about the repeated petitions filed by Chandrasekhar without introducing any new concerns. The bench highlighted that such actions constitute a misuse of the legal process, especially when there are no substantial changes to circumstances.
Chandrasekhar, accused of serious offenses including money laundering and fraud, claimed his rights under Article 21 were violated but was met with the court prioritizing societal safety. The court had previously required the Delhi government's response to his petition, which alleged undue surveillance and political influence against him.
