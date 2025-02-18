Supreme Court Prioritizes Pleas on Controversial Election Commissioner Appointments

The Supreme Court announced it will prioritize, for February 19, the hearing on pleas challenging the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (EC) under the controversial 2023 law.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing an NGO, argued that the law ignored the Constitution bench's judgment mandating the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the selection panel. This exclusion has been portrayed as undermining democratic processes.

The Supreme Court's decision followed the government's recent appointment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and EC Vivek Joshi, which sparked legal challenges. The results could significantly impact the executive's role in future election officer selections.

