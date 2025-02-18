Left Menu

Supreme Court Prioritizes Pleas on Controversial Election Commissioner Appointments

The Supreme Court will prioritize the hearing on pleas challenging the recent appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners under the 2023 law. The court will address concerns over the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel, which has sparked criticism of governmental overreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:27 IST
Supreme Court Prioritizes Pleas on Controversial Election Commissioner Appointments
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced it will prioritize, for February 19, the hearing on pleas challenging the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (EC) under the controversial 2023 law.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing an NGO, argued that the law ignored the Constitution bench's judgment mandating the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the selection panel. This exclusion has been portrayed as undermining democratic processes.

The Supreme Court's decision followed the government's recent appointment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and EC Vivek Joshi, which sparked legal challenges. The results could significantly impact the executive's role in future election officer selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025