Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Defence Spending Spike

Euro zone bond yields experienced a surge, reaching two-week highs, as investors anticipated increased government issuance for defense funding. This follows European leaders' announcements of boosting defense expenditure. Yields in Germany and Italy notably rose, reflecting investor reactions to shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Updated: 18-02-2025 13:49 IST
Euro zone bond yields have reached their highest levels in two weeks, with the German 10-year benchmark climbing 3 basis points to 2.51% on Tuesday. This rise extends the previous day's increases as investors reacted to expectations of higher bond issuance to finance increased defense spending.

On Monday, the benchmark yield rose by 6 basis points after European leaders indicated the need for boosted defense budgets. This follows the U.S.'s reduced engagement in European defense, leading to prospects of more reliance on borrowing. Concurrent global discussions, such as those between U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh concerning the Ukraine war, also highlight Europe's potential military expenditures.

Italy also saw a rise in its 10-year yield, climbing to 3.57% and hitting 3.60% in early trading. Conversely, shorter-dated and rate-sensitive yields witnessed smaller increases, with Germany's two-year yield inching up just 1 basis point to 2.15%.

