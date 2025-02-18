Tragic Incident in Surat: Unraveling the Mystery of a Suspected Murder-Suicide

A tragic scene unfolded in Gujarat's Surat district as a 20-year-old woman was discovered dead, with a male companion injured beside her in what the police suspect to be a murder-suicide case.

The pair were found by the roadside near Wankal village, according to local authorities, who note the injured man is undergoing treatment at Surat Civil Hospital.

The superintendent of police indicated a possible suicide pact between the two, former classmates, but emphasized a thorough investigation is underway to determine the actual cause of this heartbreaking incident.

