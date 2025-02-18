Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Surat: Unraveling the Mystery of a Suspected Murder-Suicide

A young woman was found dead, and her male friend was injured in Surat, raising suspicions of murder and attempted suicide. The police are investigating whether it was a suicide pact. The pair, former classmates, were discovered roadside, prompting inquiries into their relationship and motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:13 IST
A tragic scene unfolded in Gujarat's Surat district as a 20-year-old woman was discovered dead, with a male companion injured beside her in what the police suspect to be a murder-suicide case.

The pair were found by the roadside near Wankal village, according to local authorities, who note the injured man is undergoing treatment at Surat Civil Hospital.

The superintendent of police indicated a possible suicide pact between the two, former classmates, but emphasized a thorough investigation is underway to determine the actual cause of this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

