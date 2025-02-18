Maharashtra's Clash with Wikipedia: Preserving Historical Integrity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced directives for the state cyber police to engage Wikipedia regarding 'objectionable' material on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This action aligns with the push to prevent historical inaccuracies related to the Hindi film 'Chhaava' from spreading on such platforms.

Fadnavis emphasized that the state won't tolerate distortion of historical facts on open-source platforms like Wikipedia. Despite Wikipedia's operations being managed abroad by volunteers, the Chief Minister is seeking regulations to preserve historical integrity.

Addressing broader social media regulation issues, Fadnavis acknowledged jurisdictional challenges and has called for discussions with the Union government. Additionally, he warned against unauthorized sharing of government documents, highlighting his commitment to lawful conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)