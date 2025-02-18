U.S. and Russia Seek to Alleviate Diplomatic Tensions
The U.S. and Russia have initiated discussions to resolve diplomatic "irritants" and move towards ending the conflict in Ukraine. Led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the talks mark a preliminary step in normalizing relations and achieving peace.
The United States and Russia have embarked on a preliminary diplomatic mission to resolve existing tensions and work towards ending the conflict in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department announced. The initiative marks an early stage effort to mend and normalize bilateral relations between the two nations.
In a significant move, U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held an extensive 4.5-hour discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia. This dialogue follows a phone call last week between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, aiming to tackle the "irritants" in the U.S.-Russia relationship.
High-level teams from both sides have been appointed to concentrate on achieving a sustainable and acceptable resolution to the Ukraine conflict. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce expressed cautious optimism, citing the meeting as a crucial first step, while emphasizing the necessity for ongoing dialogue to secure lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
