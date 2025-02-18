Rahul Gandhi Granted Permanent Exemption in Defamation Case

A special court in Pune has granted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption from attending proceedings in a defamation case concerning his alleged remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

The exemption application, submitted by Advocate Milind Pawar last month, argued that Gandhi's absence is warranted due to his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition and his 'Z-plus' security status.

Judicial Magistrate Amol Shinde highlighted the significance of Gandhi's political engagements and the logistical challenges posed by his court appearances, reinforcing the decision to grant exemption.

