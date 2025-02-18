Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Granted Permanent Exemption in Defamation Case

A special court in Pune has granted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a permanent exemption from attending hearings in a defamation case related to remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The decision considers Gandhi's leadership obligations and security requirements. Advocate Milind Pawar filed the exemption application on Gandhi's behalf.

Updated: 18-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:58 IST
A special court in Pune has granted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption from attending proceedings in a defamation case concerning his alleged remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

The exemption application, submitted by Advocate Milind Pawar last month, argued that Gandhi's absence is warranted due to his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition and his 'Z-plus' security status.

Judicial Magistrate Amol Shinde highlighted the significance of Gandhi's political engagements and the logistical challenges posed by his court appearances, reinforcing the decision to grant exemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

