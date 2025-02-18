Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Granted Permanent Court Exemption in Defamation Case

A Pune court granted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption from appearing in a defamation case related to remarks about V D Savarkar. The court cited Gandhi's opposition role, top security, and potential law and order issues as reasons for this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:25 IST
A Pune court has granted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a permanent exemption from appearing in a defamation case concerning his alleged remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The exemption was granted due to Gandhi's high security protocols and his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition.

The application for permanent exemption was filed by Gandhi's representative, Advocate Milind Pawar, last month. The case, which has seen Gandhi receive bail, was initiated by a relative of Savarkar following a speech Gandhi delivered in London earlier this year.

Judicial Magistrate Amol Shinde, presiding in the special court for MP/MLA, recognized the logistical issues posed by Gandhi's Z-plus security status, alongside the ongoing law and order considerations, in granting him a permanent exemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

