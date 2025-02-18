Rahul Gandhi Granted Permanent Court Exemption in Defamation Case

A Pune court has granted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a permanent exemption from appearing in a defamation case concerning his alleged remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The exemption was granted due to Gandhi's high security protocols and his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition.

The application for permanent exemption was filed by Gandhi's representative, Advocate Milind Pawar, last month. The case, which has seen Gandhi receive bail, was initiated by a relative of Savarkar following a speech Gandhi delivered in London earlier this year.

Judicial Magistrate Amol Shinde, presiding in the special court for MP/MLA, recognized the logistical issues posed by Gandhi's Z-plus security status, alongside the ongoing law and order considerations, in granting him a permanent exemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)