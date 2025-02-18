Rahul Gandhi Granted Permanent Court Exemption in Defamation Case
A Pune court granted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption from appearing in a defamation case related to remarks about V D Savarkar. The court cited Gandhi's opposition role, top security, and potential law and order issues as reasons for this decision.
- Country:
- India
A Pune court has granted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a permanent exemption from appearing in a defamation case concerning his alleged remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The exemption was granted due to Gandhi's high security protocols and his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition.
The application for permanent exemption was filed by Gandhi's representative, Advocate Milind Pawar, last month. The case, which has seen Gandhi receive bail, was initiated by a relative of Savarkar following a speech Gandhi delivered in London earlier this year.
Judicial Magistrate Amol Shinde, presiding in the special court for MP/MLA, recognized the logistical issues posed by Gandhi's Z-plus security status, alongside the ongoing law and order considerations, in granting him a permanent exemption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress MP Alarmingly Opposes UGC's New Vice-Chancellor Appointment Rules
Congress MP Demands Urgent Railway Upgrades in Tamil Nadu
Delhi court junks criminal defamation complaint against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Earlier, PMs used to make appointments of Chief Election Commissioners at will, we brought law to involve Leader of Opposition: Narendra Modi.
Bail Rejected: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Remains in Custody