25-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime: Justice Served

A man was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court for the rape of a two-year-old girl in 2021. The court dismissed the man's defense that his actions were influenced by alcohol consumption, noting that he chose to drink voluntarily on a 'dry day.'

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya underscored that the jury found the man guilty under the POCSO Act's stringent provisions. Special Public Prosecutor Sharawan Kumar Bishnoi stated that the convict's heinous actions warranted no leniency from the court.

The verdict, delivered on January 31, includes a Rs 5,000 fine and emphasizes societal protection, offender realization, and rehabilitation opportunities. The court also granted the victim Rs 13.50 lakh compensation, acknowledging the lifelong trauma inflicted upon the victim and her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)