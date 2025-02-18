UAE Tawazun Council Secures Major Defense Deals

The UAE Tawazun Council, responsible for defense and security acquisitions for the nation's armed forces and Abu Dhabi police, has finalized five significant contracts valued at 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion). The announcement came during exhibitions held in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed on Tuesday that these agreements involve collaborations with both local and international companies. This strategic move highlights the UAE's continued efforts to bolster its defense capabilities.

The Tawazun Council's deals reflect the country's increasing focus on security enhancements. Notably, the value of one dollar is equivalent to 3.6728 UAE dirhams, which frames the scale of the financial commitments made during these transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)