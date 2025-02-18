Left Menu

UAE Tawazun Council Secures Major Defense Deals

The UAE Tawazun Council has signed five defense deals worth 5.8 billion dirhams at exhibitions in Abu Dhabi. These agreements were secured with both local and international firms, underscoring the UAE's commitment to enhancing its defense and security capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE Tawazun Council, responsible for defense and security acquisitions for the nation's armed forces and Abu Dhabi police, has finalized five significant contracts valued at 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion). The announcement came during exhibitions held in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed on Tuesday that these agreements involve collaborations with both local and international companies. This strategic move highlights the UAE's continued efforts to bolster its defense capabilities.

The Tawazun Council's deals reflect the country's increasing focus on security enhancements. Notably, the value of one dollar is equivalent to 3.6728 UAE dirhams, which frames the scale of the financial commitments made during these transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

