Gujarat's Legislative Agenda: Key Bills and State Budget Insights
Gujarat's state assembly session will feature the 2025-26 budget presentation by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on February 20. Key legislative initiatives include bills to repeal the State Council for Physiotherapy and amending the Clinical Establishments Act. Other bills focus on changes to the GST Act and repealing the Professional Civil Engineers Act.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat is set for a significant state assembly session commencing Wednesday, where the focus will be on the unveiling of the state budget by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on February 20. The initial session will open with an address by Governor Acharya Devvrat, as revealed by Minister of State for Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs, Praful Pansheria.
The assembly will discuss four bills over the month-long session, ending March 28. Prominent among these is a bill to repeal the Gujarat State Council for Physiotherapy and another proposing changes to the Gujarat Clinical Establishments Act.
Additional legislative proposals include amendments to the current GST Act and the repeal of the Gujarat Professional Civil Engineers Act. These moves represent a broader effort to refine the state's legislative framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jens Stoltenberg to Boost Norway's Labour Prospects as Finance Minister
Jens Stoltenberg Returns as Norway's Finance Minister Amid Political Shake-up
Finance Minister Outlines Vision for Capital Investment in 2025-26 Budget
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Finance Minister Over Budget Remarks
GST Reduction Myths Debunked by Finance Minister Sitharaman