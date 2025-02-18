Gujarat's Legislative Agenda: Key Bills and State Budget Insights

Gujarat is set for a significant state assembly session commencing Wednesday, where the focus will be on the unveiling of the state budget by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on February 20. The initial session will open with an address by Governor Acharya Devvrat, as revealed by Minister of State for Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs, Praful Pansheria.

The assembly will discuss four bills over the month-long session, ending March 28. Prominent among these is a bill to repeal the Gujarat State Council for Physiotherapy and another proposing changes to the Gujarat Clinical Establishments Act.

Additional legislative proposals include amendments to the current GST Act and the repeal of the Gujarat Professional Civil Engineers Act. These moves represent a broader effort to refine the state's legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)