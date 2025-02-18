Israel and Hamas Enter Indirect Talks as Tensions Mount Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israel and Hamas will engage in indirect negotiations concerning a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, officials announced on Tuesday. The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, claimed it would soon release more hostages, including bodies of two children, by week's end. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed an agreement in Cairo regarding the release of various hostages but refrained from identifying them publicly.

An Israeli official stated that deceased hostages would undergo identification procedures in Israel before being named. Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, is mediating the process, although formal talks have yet to commence. The initial ceasefire phase began on January 19, with the aim of permanently ending the Gaza conflict, but subsequent phases have posed difficulties and introduced contentious issues.

Negotiations must navigate complex matters, including Gaza's post-war administration and hostages' fates. Despite threatening tensions, the truce plan persists, with the Israeli government hinting that productive discussions could prolong the ceasefire. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to transform Gaza remains widely opposed by Palestinian entities and international allies.

