Left Menu

Israel and Hamas Enter Indirect Talks as Tensions Mount Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israel and Hamas are set for indirect negotiations over a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. Both parties are expected to address the release of remaining hostages and the administration of post-war Gaza. The talks are complicated by disagreements over presence in Gaza and mobile homes provision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:10 IST
Israel and Hamas Enter Indirect Talks as Tensions Mount Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel and Hamas will engage in indirect negotiations concerning a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, officials announced on Tuesday. The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, claimed it would soon release more hostages, including bodies of two children, by week's end. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed an agreement in Cairo regarding the release of various hostages but refrained from identifying them publicly.

An Israeli official stated that deceased hostages would undergo identification procedures in Israel before being named. Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, is mediating the process, although formal talks have yet to commence. The initial ceasefire phase began on January 19, with the aim of permanently ending the Gaza conflict, but subsequent phases have posed difficulties and introduced contentious issues.

Negotiations must navigate complex matters, including Gaza's post-war administration and hostages' fates. Despite threatening tensions, the truce plan persists, with the Israeli government hinting that productive discussions could prolong the ceasefire. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to transform Gaza remains widely opposed by Palestinian entities and international allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025