Massive Security Deployment for Delhi's Oath-Taking Ceremony
Delhi's new chief minister will be sworn in at Ramlila Maidan with over 5,000 security personnel ensuring safety. The event, scheduled for February 20, will also see paramilitary forces and various security teams deployed. The ceremony will be attended by top BJP leaders and chief ministers.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for Delhi's new chief minister's oath-taking ceremony, authorities are setting up an extensive security network involving over 5,000 personnel at Ramlila Maidan. The event is slated for February 20, promising tight security measures.
Among the deployed are more than 10 paramilitary force companies, tasked with maintaining law and order, along with managing traffic flow throughout the day. This large-scale deployment highlights the significance of the event as it sees the swearing-in of Delhi's chief minister and council of ministers.
The ceremony, expected at 4:30 pm, will draw top BJP dignitaries, including chief ministers from various party-ruled states. Security measures include multiple layers of barricades, commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, and SWAT units, covering over 2,500 areas, supported by first-aid kiosks and snipers at vantage points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
