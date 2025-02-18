Left Menu

India-Bangladesh Border Talks: Securing the Divide

The 55th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between India’s BSF and Bangladesh's BGB began in Delhi. Discussions focus on border security issues including fencing obstructions and attacks on personnel. The talks aim to boost cooperation after recent tensions over cross-border crimes and construction disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:57 IST
  • India

The bi-annual Director General-level border talks between India and Bangladesh kicked off in Delhi with high stakes discussions expected over border security issues. The Border Security Force (BSF) aims to address concerns related to fencing work disruptions and attacks by Bangladeshi miscreants.

This meeting marks the first high-level exchange between the guarding forces since the Sheikh Hasina government's fall. Initiated with a ceremonial welcome to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) chief Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, the dialogue takes place at the BSF headquarters on Lodhi Road.

Key issues on the agenda include counteracting trans-border crimes, enhancing border infrastructure, and implementing the Coordinated Border Management Plan effectively. Tensions arose recently when India and Bangladesh summoned each other's high commissioners over border fence construction disputes. The discussions aim to conclude with a signed 'joint record of discussions' on February 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

