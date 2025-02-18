Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Accountability Over Defence Colony's Historical Intrusion

The Supreme Court has asked the Defence Colony Welfare Association to justify its unauthorized use of the Gumti of Shaikh Ali monument. The court criticized the ASI's negligence and directed measures for the tomb's restoration, while probing the reasons behind the site's occupation by the resident association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called on the Defence Colony Welfare Association to explain the rationale behind its unauthorized use of the historic 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali'. The monument has been occupied illegally for over six decades.

In response to the situation, the court criticized the Archeological Survey of India for its inattentiveness in preserving this ancient structure. A Delhi archaeology committee has been instructed to initiate restoration efforts for the monument.

The court's directive follows the involvement of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan as a court commissioner in the peaceful transition of the site to the Land and Development Office, accompanied by a case brought forward by Rajiv Suri aiming to designate the site as a protected monument.

