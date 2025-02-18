Left Menu

Bird Flu Outbreak Sparks Precautionary Measures

A bird flu case was identified in Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium, prompting local and Dutch authorities to establish a protected zone. The affected farm produces eggs in Sint-Gillis-Waas. Monitoring is also being conducted near the Belgian-Dutch border to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Authorities in Belgium, alongside their Dutch counterparts, have reported the detection of a bird flu case at a chicken farm in the Belgian province of Oost-Vlaanderen. This has raised concerns over the potential spread of the disease.

In response, Belgium has implemented a protected zone around the affected farm, which specializes in egg production in Sint-Gillis-Waas, to contain any potential outbreak. These measures are part of a coordinated effort to prevent further transmission.

Additionally, Dutch authorities are actively monitoring the area, given its proximity to the Belgian-Dutch border, ensuring rigorous oversight in the region known for considerable cross-border agricultural activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

