Bird Flu Outbreak Sparks Precautionary Measures

Authorities in Belgium, alongside their Dutch counterparts, have reported the detection of a bird flu case at a chicken farm in the Belgian province of Oost-Vlaanderen. This has raised concerns over the potential spread of the disease.

In response, Belgium has implemented a protected zone around the affected farm, which specializes in egg production in Sint-Gillis-Waas, to contain any potential outbreak. These measures are part of a coordinated effort to prevent further transmission.

Additionally, Dutch authorities are actively monitoring the area, given its proximity to the Belgian-Dutch border, ensuring rigorous oversight in the region known for considerable cross-border agricultural activities.

